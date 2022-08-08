Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 291.22 points or 0.98% at 29989.95 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (up 3.14%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.03%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.68%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.4%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.48%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.25%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.99%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.91%), and KNR Constructions Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (down 0.86%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.6 or 0.23% at 58521.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.15 points or 0.22% at 17435.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.8 points or 0.44% at 27725.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.88 points or 0.35% at 8684.78.

On BSE,1721 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)