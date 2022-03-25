Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 328.35 points or 1.2% at 27012.2 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.93%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.86%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.38%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.87%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.37%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.29%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.28%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.27%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, HEG Ltd (up 7.05%), Graphite India Ltd (up 3.94%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 1.58%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 451.72 or 0.78% at 57143.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.2 points or 0.78% at 17088.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.81 points or 0.28% at 27815.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.46 points or 0.31% at 8384.29.

On BSE,1420 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

