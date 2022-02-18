Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 143.47 points or 0.51% at 28465.07 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 6.83%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.8%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.39%),Thermax Ltd (up 0.85%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Polycab India Ltd (up 0.26%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.13%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 3.25%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.6%), and HEG Ltd (down 1.56%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 150.43 or 0.26% at 57741.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.8 points or 0.28% at 17255.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 72.86 points or 0.26% at 27899.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.92 points or 0.18% at 8428.91.

On BSE,1142 shares were trading in green, 1653 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

