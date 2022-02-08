Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 417.36 points or 1.44% at 28624.4 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 5.06%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3.89%),Thermax Ltd (down 3.68%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.04%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.93%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.87%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.8%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.76%), and Polycab India Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (up 1.24%), HEG Ltd (up 1.12%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.02%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.79 or 0.19% at 57514.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.6 points or 0.15% at 17188.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 388.69 points or 1.32% at 29091.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.64 points or 0.72% at 8645.4.

On BSE,991 shares were trading in green, 2261 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)