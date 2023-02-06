Indus Towers Ltd Surges 9.98%, S&P BSE Telecommunication index Gains 2.01%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.39% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 9.98% today to trade at Rs 157.65. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 2.01% to quote at 1622.31. The index is down 5.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 9.87% and ITI Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 11.06 % over last one year compared to the 3.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 95903 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 268.9 on 16 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.2 on 27 Jan 2023.

