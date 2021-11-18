Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1194.2, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 128.07% in last one year as compared to a 39.18% rally in NIFTY and a 98.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1194.2, down 2.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 17775.85. The Sensex is at 59658.19, down 0.58%.Tata Steel Ltd has eased around 12.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5568.1, down 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1198.2, down 1.9% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 128.07% in last one year as compared to a 39.18% rally in NIFTY and a 98.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)