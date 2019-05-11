Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 76.22% to Rs 20.90 crore

Net profit of rose 2746.67% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.22% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.76% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.87% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.9011.8653.7025.71100.0028.5042.3160.056.221.2617.475.086.220.9314.574.654.270.1510.202.95

