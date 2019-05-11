Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Polychem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 76.22% to Rs 20.90 crore

Net profit of Capital India Finance rose 2746.67% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.22% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.76% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.87% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.9011.86 76 53.7025.71 109 OPM %100.0028.50 -42.3160.05 - PBDT6.221.26 394 17.475.08 244 PBT6.220.93 569 14.574.65 213 NP4.270.15 2747 10.202.95 246

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:39 IST

