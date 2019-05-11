Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Brickwork Ratings lowers rating of Reliance Capital
ICRA downgrades Reliance Capital to A4 with negative implications
SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition
Reliance Group stocks under pressure; tank up to 10.3 pc on SC move
-
Sales rise 76.22% to Rs 20.90 croreNet profit of Capital India Finance rose 2746.67% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.22% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 245.76% to Rs 10.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 108.87% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.9011.86 76 53.7025.71 109 OPM %100.0028.50 -42.3160.05 - PBDT6.221.26 394 17.475.08 244 PBT6.220.93 569 14.574.65 213 NP4.270.15 2747 10.202.95 246
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU