Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 53.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.80% to Rs 168.25 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 53.29% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.80% to Rs 168.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income168.25141.62 19 OPM %62.8158.58 -PBDT30.5819.47 57 PBT30.5819.47 57 NP22.8114.88 53

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:32 IST

