Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 53.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 53.29% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.80% to Rs 168.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.168.25141.6262.8158.5830.5819.4730.5819.4722.8114.88

