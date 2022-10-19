ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.60% in the March 2022 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2022 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.56 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Star Health, IDFC FIRST Bank announce Bancassurance tie-up
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 3.28% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 3836.55 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 32.21% to Rs 590.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 446.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 3836.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3250.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3836.553250.29 18 OPM %14.9618.08 -PBDT609.67593.87 3 PBT609.67593.87 3 NP590.53446.67 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU