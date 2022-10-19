ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 3836.55 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 32.21% to Rs 590.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 446.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 3836.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3250.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3836.553250.2914.9618.08609.67593.87609.67593.87590.53446.67

