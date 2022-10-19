HFCL consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 1173.47 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 0.33% to Rs 81.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 1173.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1122.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1173.471122.0514.1415.08135.13133.31113.81115.2481.8681.59

