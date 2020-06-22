JUST IN
Capital Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.10% to Rs 29.26 crore

Net loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.10% to Rs 29.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.23% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 151.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.2648.85 -40 151.70192.50 -21 OPM %17.9174.88 -46.1065.36 - PBDT-4.9918.88 PL 14.5350.55 -71 PBT-5.1618.69 PL 13.6349.61 -73 NP-6.3112.57 PL 4.278.58 -50

