Capital Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2124.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tamboli Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
5Paisa Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.10% to Rs 29.26 croreNet loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.10% to Rs 29.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.23% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 151.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.2648.85 -40 151.70192.50 -21 OPM %17.9174.88 -46.1065.36 - PBDT-4.9918.88 PL 14.5350.55 -71 PBT-5.1618.69 PL 13.6349.61 -73 NP-6.3112.57 PL 4.278.58 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU