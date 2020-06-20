Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 13.90% in the December 2019 quarter
Power Mech Projects standalone net profit rises 11.20% in the December 2019 quarter
I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 74.54% in the December 2019 quarter
I G Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 74.23% in the December 2019 quarter
Power Grid Corporation of India approves change in directorate
-
Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 10148.26 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.23% to Rs 3313.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3061.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 10148.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9535.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 11059.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10033.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 37743.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35059.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10148.269535.12 6 37743.5435059.12 8 OPM %83.7928.08 -87.2778.99 - PBDT7351.75557.46 1219 26197.1919688.12 33 PBT4333.15-2158.47 LP 14590.159147.17 60 NP3313.473061.43 8 11059.4010033.52 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU