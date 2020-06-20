Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 10148.26 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.23% to Rs 3313.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3061.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 10148.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9535.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 11059.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10033.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 37743.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35059.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10148.269535.1237743.5435059.1283.7928.0887.2778.997351.75557.4626197.1919688.124333.15-2158.4714590.159147.173313.473061.4311059.4010033.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)