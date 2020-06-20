Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.11% to Rs 67.18 crore

Net loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.67.18106.82-3.975.08-9.124.81-14.35-0.16-13.2512.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)