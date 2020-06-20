Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 82.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Wheels India standalone net profit declines 76.56% in the March 2020 quarter
Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 35.72% in the December 2019 quarter
Steel Strips Wheels skids after dismal Q3 results
Enkei Wheels India suspends operations at its Shikrapur facility
-
Sales decline 37.11% to Rs 67.18 croreNet loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.18106.82 -37 OPM %-3.975.08 -PBDT-9.124.81 PL PBT-14.35-0.16 -8869 NP-13.2512.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU