JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Airan consolidated net profit rises 257.81% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.11% to Rs 67.18 crore

Net loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 67.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales67.18106.82 -37 OPM %-3.975.08 -PBDT-9.124.81 PL PBT-14.35-0.16 -8869 NP-13.2512.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 19:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU