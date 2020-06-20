Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Sunrise Industrial Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat COVID-19 cases go up by 391 to 11,380; 34 more die
Mayur Uniquoters jumps after PU plant kicks off ops
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 1.39 croreNet profit of Mayur Floorings rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.391.04 34 4.893.08 59 OPM %5.769.62 -6.349.74 - PBDT0.050.05 0 0.170.17 0 PBT0.020.02 0 0.070.06 17 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.05 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU