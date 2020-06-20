JUST IN
Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.391.04 34 4.893.08 59 OPM %5.769.62 -6.349.74 - PBDT0.050.05 0 0.170.17 0 PBT0.020.02 0 0.070.06 17 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.05 20

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 19:13 IST

