Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

