Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 159.03 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.15% to Rs 45.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 159.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales159.03141.61 12 OPM %36.3235.87 -PBDT65.4853.10 23 PBT59.8148.58 23 NP45.8337.52 22

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

