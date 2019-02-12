Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 9.56% in the September 2018 quarter
Caplin Point Laboratories' Sterile Injectable Site at Gummudipoondi completes USFDA inspection
Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Caplin Point Laboratories to approve business transfer agreement with Caplin Steriles
Caplin Point gains after successful USFDA inspection at sterile injectable site
-
Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 159.03 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.15% to Rs 45.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 159.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales159.03141.61 12 OPM %36.3235.87 -PBDT65.4853.10 23 PBT59.8148.58 23 NP45.8337.52 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU