JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 359.05 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.26% to Rs 91.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 359.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 303.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.05303.53 18 OPM %29.4033.33 -PBDT121.91109.45 11 PBT110.4597.73 13 NP91.6774.98 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU