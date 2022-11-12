Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 359.05 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.26% to Rs 91.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 359.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 303.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales359.05303.53 18 OPM %29.4033.33 -PBDT121.91109.45 11 PBT110.4597.73 13 NP91.6774.98 22
