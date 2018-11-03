Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Makers Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Mercury Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Caplin Point Laboratories' Sterile Injectable Site at Gummudipoondi completes USFDA inspection
Jyothy Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 155.86 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.40% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 155.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales155.86131.31 19 OPM %35.7937.59 -PBDT62.7852.92 19 PBT57.2048.47 18 NP43.5035.54 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU