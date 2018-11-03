Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 155.86 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 22.40% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 35.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 155.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales155.86131.31 19 OPM %35.7937.59 -PBDT62.7852.92 19 PBT57.2048.47 18 NP43.5035.54 22

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

