Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.00% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.341.00 -66 OPM %2.941.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
