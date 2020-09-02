Hariyana Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.26 croreNet loss of Hariyana Metals reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.12 117 OPM %-11.54-83.33 -PBDT-0.020.02 PL PBT-0.030.02 PL NP-0.030.02 PL
