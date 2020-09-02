UTL Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 90.30% to Rs 0.16 crore

UTL Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.30% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.161.65-12.504.2400.0700.0700.05

