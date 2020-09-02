UTL Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.30% to Rs 0.16 croreUTL Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.30% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.161.65 -90 OPM %-12.504.24 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.05 -100
