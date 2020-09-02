JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of V I P Industries approves disposal of land and building
Business Standard

UTL Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 90.30% to Rs 0.16 crore

UTL Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.30% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.161.65 -90 OPM %-12.504.24 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.05 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU