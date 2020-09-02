JUST IN
Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.98% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 7.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.98% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.035.10 -21 OPM %18.8612.55 -PBDT0.840.79 6 PBT0.830.78 6 NP0.580.63 -8

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:02 IST

