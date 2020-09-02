Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.98% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 7.94% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.98% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.035.1018.8612.550.840.790.830.780.580.63

