Caprolactam Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1381.25% to Rs 2.37 croreNet profit of Caprolactam Chemicals reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1381.25% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.370.16 1381 OPM %46.41-275.00 -PBDT0.96-0.50 LP PBT0.63-0.76 LP NP0.74-0.81 LP
