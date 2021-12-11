Captain Polyplast provides business update on solar EPC vertical

Captain Polyplast announced that the company is expanding its presence in solar EPC segment in additional to its core business of micro irrigation.

The company has successfully completed solar EPC projects with capacity of more than 3,400 KW across 700 customers and installed 300 solar pumps. There is an order book of 1500 KW which is expected to complete in FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)