Prince Pipes spurts after Q2 PAT rises 39% to Rs 46 cr

-
ALSO READ
Prince Pipes jumps on technical collaboration with Tooling Holland
Prince Pipes spurts 33% in six days
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the September 2020 quarter
Prince Pipes & Fittings announced technical collaboration with Tooling Holland
Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Prince Pipes gained 1.37% to Rs 236.95 after the company's net profit rose 39.4% to Rs 46.57 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 33.41 crore in Q2 September 2019.Revenue from operations stood at Rs 458.67 crore in Q2 September 2020, nearly 7% rise from Rs 429.23 crore in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 3 November 2020.
Profit before tax came at Rs 62.95 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 41% from Rs 44.67 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense rose 46% year on year to Rs 16.37 crore in Q2 September 2020.
EBITDA rose 23% to Rs 80 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 65 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margins stood at 17.5% in Q2 September 2020.
Commenting on the results, Parag Chheda, Joint MD of Prince Pipes and Fittings said, We are happy to report another quarter of continued strong performance amidst the existing pandemic situation. Our efforts were driven by sharp focus on the Agri & Plumbing segments and efficient cost optimization measures, translating into robust growth on year on year basis along with healthy margins. We continued to undertake several future-oriented initiatives already in aggressive implementation stages. During the quarter we established key strategic associations with global industry leaders to expand market leadership and manufacturing expertise, leverage our distribution excellence and strengthen competitive agility to respond to India's evolving needs in the piping systems industry. As we progress, we remain cautious yet optimistic on industry outlook.
Meanwhile, the board of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share.
The company's net debt to equity ratio excluding IPO funds stood at 0.1x as on 30 September 2020.
Prince Pipes and Fittings is one of India's largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer based in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is India's largest PVC pipes manufacturer and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU