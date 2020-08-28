Career Point consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.57% to Rs 13.81 croreNet profit of Career Point declined 11.53% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.57% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.8125.37 -46 OPM %79.0755.03 -PBDT10.8613.05 -17 PBT9.8011.95 -18 NP7.528.50 -12
