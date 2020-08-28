Career Point consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.57% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of Career Point declined 11.53% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.57% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.8125.3779.0755.0310.8613.059.8011.957.528.50

