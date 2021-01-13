Career Point launches 'Vedam Learning'

-
ALSO READ
Infosys partners with ASU to enhance learning using digital solutions
Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education
Great Learning partners with LeadSquared to drive better process efficiency
Virtual Internationalization at SCMS Pune through Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL)
NIIT and Unilever extend their partnership with a 3-year contract extension
-
A 1-to-1 online Tutoring PlatformCareer Point, a leading education company expanded its digital learning eCareerPoint offering by launching of 'Vedam Learning' a 1-to-1 Online Tutoring Platform for students of all ages and grade levels. The Platform features 2-way audio-visual interaction between student & teacher providing personalized learning as per student's learning requirements and pace. It offers personalized tutoring services from highly qualified & experienced faculty members at students' home without any travel. Vedam Learning also provides personalized growth monitoring, instant doubt removal and practices tests etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU