Castrol India standalone net profit rises 0.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 1121.07 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 0.68% to Rs 187.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1121.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1073.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1121.071073.20 4 OPM %22.9424.46 -PBDT274.62270.30 2 PBT253.84249.90 2 NP187.17185.90 1
