Castrol India standalone net profit rises 0.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Castrol India rose 0.68% to Rs 187.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1121.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1073.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1121.071073.2022.9424.46274.62270.30253.84249.90187.17185.90

