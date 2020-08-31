CCL International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.66% to Rs 5.31 croreNet loss of CCL International reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.316.08 -13 OPM %12.0514.80 -PBDT0.520.74 -30 PBT-0.130.12 PL NP-0.080.09 PL
