CDSL opens 8-cr active demat accounts

The company is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) on Thursday announced crossing another milestone of opening eight crore (80 million) plus active demat account.

Nehal Vora, MD & CEO, CDSL said, "We are elated and humbled to see the enormous number of investors across various states and union territories, who are contributing to India's growth story. Crossing the milestone of 8 crore active demat accounts near the Foundation Day makes the occasion more special. The achievement of 8 crore active demat accounts would not have been possible without the guidance of the regulator and the constant support of the market infrastructure institutions, market intermediaries and the employees of CDSL. We will continue to empower investors and support them in their journey towards Atmanirbharta."

CDSL is India's leading and only listed depository. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. CDSL maintains and services 8 crore+ demat accounts of investors or beneficial owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580+ depository participants (DPs) from over 21,400+ locations.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 10.86% to Rs 74.64 crore on 6.82% fallin net sales to Rs 141.19 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of CDSL fell 0.83% to Rs 981.50 on the NSE.

