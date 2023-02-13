HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 7.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 3.02 crore

Net profit of HOV Services declined 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.022.50 21 OPM %21.8524.80 -PBDT1.040.89 17 PBT0.860.74 16 NP0.490.53 -8

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:01 IST

