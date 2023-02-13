HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 7.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 3.02 crore

Net profit of HOV Services declined 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.022.5021.8524.801.040.890.860.740.490.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)