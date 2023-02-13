HOV Services consolidated net profit declines 7.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 235.42% in the September 2022 quarter
MapMyIndia inks MoU with UP Police to give traffic & safety alerts to commuters via swadeshi Mappls app
Dilip Buildcon provisionally completes road project in Odisha
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for EPC project worth Rs 1669 cr
Ashoka Buildcon gets provisional certificate for NHAI project
-
Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 3.02 croreNet profit of HOV Services declined 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.022.50 21 OPM %21.8524.80 -PBDT1.040.89 17 PBT0.860.74 16 NP0.490.53 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU