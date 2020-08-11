Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the June 2020 quarter
IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter
DCB Bank standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 croreNet profit of Central Bank of India rose 21.05% to Rs 147.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5744.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income6041.425744.75 5 OPM %57.8656.35 -PBDT320.0769.04 364 PBT320.0769.04 364 NP147.21121.61 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU