Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 21.05% to Rs 147.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5744.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income6041.425744.75 5 OPM %57.8656.35 -PBDT320.0769.04 364 PBT320.0769.04 364 NP147.21121.61 21

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:47 IST

