Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 21.05% to Rs 147.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 121.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.16% to Rs 6041.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5744.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6041.425744.7557.8656.35320.0769.04320.0769.04147.21121.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)