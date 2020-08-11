JUST IN
GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 432.01 crore

Net Loss of GE Power India reported to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 432.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 428.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales432.01428.66 1 OPM %-8.58-5.85 -PBDT-22.661.80 PL PBT-22.66-12.30 -84 NP-18.02-8.76 -106

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:23 IST

