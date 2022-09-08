Healthcare sector in India expected to reach a size of $50 billion by 2025

Addressing the 14th CII Global MedTech Summit titled Seizing the Global Opportunity, Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Modi, healthcare has become more focused on innovation and technology over the past two years and 80% of healthcare systems are aiming to increase their investment in digital healthcare tools in coming five years. Telemedicine is also expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025. eSanjeevani, a Ministry of Health & Family Welfare conceived technical intervention, has enabled virtual doctor consultations and connected thousands of people living in remote parts of the country with doctors in major cities while sitting in the comfort of their own homes, the Minister added.

