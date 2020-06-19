Centre To Offer Rs 50000 Crore To Create Jobs For Migrant Workers Under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided the details of PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan,to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the scheme on June 20 to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown. PM Narendra Modi will unveil a public work scheme worth 50,000 crore this week.

The Centre has selected over 25,000 returned migrant labourers from 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha for the campaign. The central and state governments have mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in these 6 states. Government is set to pool 25 different projects to give jobs to migrant workers who have returned amid coronavirus crisis.

