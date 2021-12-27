FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 3 points or 0.02% at 13529.73 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 3.25%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.93%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 2.52%),United Breweries Ltd (down 2.51%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.86%), IFB Agro Industries Ltd (down 1.75%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.74%), DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 1.57%), and Venkys (India) Ltd (down 1.49%).

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (up 4.99%), Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 4.86%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.62%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.66 or 0.51% at 57414.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.05 points or 0.48% at 17085.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.35 points or 0.47% at 28498.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.02 points or 0.32% at 8585.95.

On BSE,2113 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

