RateGain gains on deal with Caesars Entertainment

RateGain Travel Technologies rose 3.04% to Rs 376.15 after the company was selected by Caesars Entertainment for providing real-time rate intelligence.

The rate intelligence will help Caesars to boost their hotel performance, profitability, and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Caesars Entertainment is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers.

As part of the deal, Caesars will be implementing RateGain's products 'OPTIMA', 'PARITY+', and 'closed loop rate parity' across 50 plus properties throughout the United States.

Chinmai Sharma, president (Americas) at RateGain, said, "The team at Caesars has always been a leader in identifying trends in the market and adopting them to provide their guests the best experience across every touchpoint.

Delivering the right price for each property across every channel is a big part of that experience, and we are delighted that Caesars has selected us to help them improve pricing efficiency and margins in the new normal."

RateGain Travel Technologies is engaged in offering travel and hospitality solutions for hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared with net loss of Rs 11.14 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales surged 57.4% YoY to Rs 99.01 crore in Q3 FY22.

