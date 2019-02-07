Gaurav Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gaurav Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Kintech Renewables reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit declines 75.76% in the September 2018 quarter
Apple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Gaurav Mercantiles remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.24 -100 OPM %0-16.67 -PBDT0.100.10 0 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.070.07 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU