Ramco Cements rises on commissioning cement plant

Ramco Cements gained 1.25% to Rs 751.35 after the company said that it has commissioned its fifth cement plant at Kolumigundla, Andhra Pradesh.

The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs 3,000 crore.

The company said that the plant is equipped with facilities to ensure operational efficiency and pollution free environment. The plant is capable of manufacturing various types of cement as per BIS specifications.

The cement manufactured from this plant will be marketed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The company added that the plant has been provided with waste heat recovery system (WHRS). The system captures the waste heat available from the preheater exhaust gas and the clinker cooler exhaust gas of cement kiln and the heat is used to generate electrical energy, by adopting technologies which are latest in the industry.

The capacity of the WHRS is 12.15 megawatt, out of which, 6 megawatt would be commissioned in October 2022 and the balance in 2023. The project also contains thermal power plant of 18 megawatt capacity and railway siding of 34.936 run kilometers to provide flexibility in logistics.

The Ramco Cements is engaged in making portland cement, ready mix concrete and dry mortar products, and operates wind farms.

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Cements' net profit fell 45% to Rs 118.57 crore on 5% increase in total income to Rs 1,722.68 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

