Century Enka standalone net profit declines 80.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 468.25 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 80.29% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 468.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.468.25563.424.4113.4324.1679.9314.1170.179.9750.58

