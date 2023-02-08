Century Enka standalone net profit declines 80.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 468.25 croreNet profit of Century Enka declined 80.29% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 468.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales468.25563.42 -17 OPM %4.4113.43 -PBDT24.1679.93 -70 PBT14.1170.17 -80 NP9.9750.58 -80
