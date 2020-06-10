Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Textiles slips after Q3 profit falls 57%
Century Textiles & Industries Q3 profit at Rs 36 cr
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 8.62% to Rs 770.47 croreNet profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 13.30% to Rs 114.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 770.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 843.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.59% to Rs 450.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6075.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 3332.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3633.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales770.47843.14 -9 3332.423633.26 -8 OPM %13.9325.04 -19.0326.52 - PBDT97.68268.67 -64 584.446535.47 -91 PBT40.31221.11 -82 356.686342.47 -94 NP114.00131.49 -13 450.376075.56 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU