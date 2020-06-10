Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.62% to Rs 770.47 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 13.30% to Rs 114.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 770.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 843.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.59% to Rs 450.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6075.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.28% to Rs 3332.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3633.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

770.47843.143332.423633.2613.9325.0419.0326.5297.68268.67584.446535.4740.31221.11356.686342.47114.00131.49450.376075.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)