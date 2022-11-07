JUST IN
Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 415.94 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.36% to Rs 50.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 415.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales415.94394.00 6 OPM %16.3315.18 -PBDT77.0965.68 17 PBT68.8557.58 20 NP50.7542.52 19

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:56 IST

