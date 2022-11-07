Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 415.94 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.36% to Rs 50.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 415.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 394.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.415.94394.0016.3315.1877.0965.6868.8557.5850.7542.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)