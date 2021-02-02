Cera Sanitaryware Q3 PAT up 6% to Rs 30 cr

On a consolidated basis, Cera Sanitaryware reported 5.5% rise in net profit to Rs 29.92 crore on 2.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 315.77 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Total expenses during the quarter declined by 2.6% to Rs 284.88 crore compared with the same period last year.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 40.29 crore, up by 6.5% from Rs 37.82 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo was lower by 18.4%, at Rs 8.07 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Cera Sanitaryware is mainly engaged in manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware and faucet ware along with trading of of sanitary ware, faucet ware, ceramic tiles, kitchen sinks and bath wellness products.
The scrip fell 1.32% to Rs 3415. In the past one year, the stock has gained by 29.21% while the benchmark Sensex rose 25.23% during the same period.
