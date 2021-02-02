Dr. Reddys Lab rises after launch of vigabatrin tablets in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.13% to Rs 4523 after the drug major announced the launch of vigabatrin tablets in the US markets.

Vigabatrin tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) tablets approved by the U.S. Food andDrug Administration (USFDA).

Vigabatrin is a prescription medicine used with other treatments in adults and children 2 years of age and older with refractory complex partial seizures (CPS).

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, CEO of North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's said, "We are pleased that this product has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA."

According to IQVIA, Sabril brand and generic had US sales of approximately $141 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020. Dr. Reddy's further said vigabatrin tablets are available in 500 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 100.

On a consolidated basis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories posted a net profit of Rs 19.80 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 569.7 crore in Q3 FY20. The drug maker's consolidated revenue increased 12% year on year to Rs 4930 crore in Q3 FY21.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)