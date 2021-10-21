CG Power and Industrial Solutions spurts after Q2 FY22 PAT climbs 72% to Rs 188 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions rose 2.23% to Rs 140 after the company's consolidated net profit (from continued operations) jumped 71.90% to Rs 188.01 crore on a 118.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,453.79 crore in Q2 FY22 vs. Q2 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, core EBITDA climbed 164% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 70 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 13% during the quarter as compared to 11% during Q2 September 2020.

Consolidated results include the performance of the operating Subsidiaries at USA (QEI Inc) and in Sweden, Germany and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe) whose operations were profitable and other non-operating and Holding subsidiaries.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. Its offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.

