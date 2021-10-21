CG Power and Industrial Solutions spurts after Q2 FY22 PAT climbs 72% to Rs 188 cr

-
ALSO READ
NHPC awards Rs 188.19 cr EPC contract to Tata Power Solar Systems
CG Power & Industrial Solutions hits the roof after Q1 FY22 PAT turnaround to Rs 48 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 FY22 PAT climbs 179% to Rs 78 cr
REC Q1 FY22 PAT climbs 22% to Rs 2,247 cr
India's FDI Inflow Spurts 62% In First Four Months Of FY22
-
CG Power and Industrial Solutions rose 2.23% to Rs 140 after the company's consolidated net profit (from continued operations) jumped 71.90% to Rs 188.01 crore on a 118.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,453.79 crore in Q2 FY22 vs. Q2 FY21.
On a consolidated basis, core EBITDA climbed 164% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 70 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 13% during the quarter as compared to 11% during Q2 September 2020.
Consolidated results include the performance of the operating Subsidiaries at USA (QEI Inc) and in Sweden, Germany and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe) whose operations were profitable and other non-operating and Holding subsidiaries.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. Its offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU