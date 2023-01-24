CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 137.80% in the June 2022 quarter
Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Spikes 1.26%
-
Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 58.19% to Rs 227.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1551.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1775.441551.01 14 OPM %15.5313.42 -PBDT306.52198.50 54 PBT281.73173.89 62 NP227.96545.19 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU