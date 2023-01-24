CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 58.19% to Rs 227.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1551.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1775.441551.0115.5313.42306.52198.50281.73173.89227.96545.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)