CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions declined 58.19% to Rs 227.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 545.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 1775.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1551.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1775.441551.01 14 OPM %15.5313.42 -PBDT306.52198.50 54 PBT281.73173.89 62 NP227.96545.19 -58

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:24 IST

