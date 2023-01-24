Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 723.67 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 44.05% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 723.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 750.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.723.67750.418.4911.3274.3683.9754.7469.6038.9169.55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)