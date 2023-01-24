JUST IN
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 723.67 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 44.05% to Rs 38.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 723.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 750.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales723.67750.41 -4 OPM %8.4911.32 -PBDT74.3683.97 -11 PBT54.7469.60 -21 NP38.9169.55 -44

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:25 IST

