CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves liquidation of two overseas subsidiaries
Finquest Financial Solutions sells 0.63% stake in CG Power
CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 184.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 283.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CG Power hits the roof after Singularity Holdings, Blue Diamond buy stake
-
Sales decline 79.55% to Rs 362.73 croreNet Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 242.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 71.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.55% to Rs 362.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1773.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales362.731773.73 -80 OPM %-29.764.04 -PBDT-122.80-0.77 -15848 PBT-162.42-57.59 -182 NP-242.66-71.54 -239
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU