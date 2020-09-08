JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 30,000 Crore
Business Standard

CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 79.55% to Rs 362.73 crore

Net Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 242.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 71.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.55% to Rs 362.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1773.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales362.731773.73 -80 OPM %-29.764.04 -PBDT-122.80-0.77 -15848 PBT-162.42-57.59 -182 NP-242.66-71.54 -239

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU