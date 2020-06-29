CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 283.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.01% to Rs 616.25 crore

Net Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 283.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 181.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.01% to Rs 616.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1988.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2159.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 503.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 5109.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7997.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

616.251988.865109.887997.91-16.664.25-0.203.12-163.47-36.74-286.05-82.62-204.07-85.90-497.53-307.87-283.53-181.29-2159.45-503.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)