CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 283.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 184.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves liquidation of two overseas subsidiaries
Coffee Day, CG Power shares fall on trading suspension announcement
CG Power loss doubles to Rs 210 cr in Dec quarter
SAT gives Sebi time till Mar 10 to pass final order in CG Power matter
-
Sales decline 69.01% to Rs 616.25 croreNet Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 283.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 181.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.01% to Rs 616.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1988.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2159.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 503.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 5109.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7997.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales616.251988.86 -69 5109.887997.91 -36 OPM %-16.664.25 --0.203.12 - PBDT-163.47-36.74 -345 -286.05-82.62 -246 PBT-204.07-85.90 -138 -497.53-307.87 -62 NP-283.53-181.29 -56 -2159.45-503.50 -329
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU