Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 95.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.83% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 95.21% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.83% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.31% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.59% to Rs 125.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

29.4634.59125.7472.027.576.949.610.612.52-1.157.20-10.012.15-1.285.90-10.491.6734.875.8950.38

