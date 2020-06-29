JUST IN
Sagardeep Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 95.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.83% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 95.21% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.83% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.31% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.59% to Rs 125.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.4634.59 -15 125.7472.02 75 OPM %7.576.94 -9.610.61 - PBDT2.52-1.15 LP 7.20-10.01 LP PBT2.15-1.28 LP 5.90-10.49 LP NP1.6734.87 -95 5.8950.38 -88

