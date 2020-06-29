CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 184.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.16% to Rs 465.41 croreNet Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 184.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1479.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.16% to Rs 465.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1417.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales465.411417.34 -67 OPM %-12.610.62 -PBDT-124.49-22.26 -459 PBT-145.87-48.45 -201 NP-184.36-1479.80 88
