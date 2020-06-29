JUST IN
Business Standard

CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 184.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.16% to Rs 465.41 crore

Net Loss of CG Power & Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 184.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1479.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.16% to Rs 465.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1417.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales465.411417.34 -67 OPM %-12.610.62 -PBDT-124.49-22.26 -459 PBT-145.87-48.45 -201 NP-184.36-1479.80 88

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 09:05 IST

